Woman, 26, dies as car swept away by river water

NAPLES, OCT 8 - A 26-year-old woman died Wednesday night after her car was swept away by water from a river that broke its banks and flooded roads near Salerno in Campania. A person who was with the victim managed to escape the floodwater's fury. The incident happened at Albanella after a violent thunderstorm unleashed a "water bomb" on the town, police said. "It was an invasion of water," local mayor Rosolino Bagini told ANSA. "The water level rose so far and so fast that it swamped bridges and roads. "The whole local area was hit by considerable damage. "Several trees were knocked down and roadsides collapsed. "It's a huge tragedy". (ANSA).