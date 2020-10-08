Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari. 17 positivi in staff clinica Mater Dei
ROME
08 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 8 - President Sergio Mattarella has awarded one of Italy's top honours, the gold medal, posthumously to two people recently killed while trying to help others, 21-year-old Willy Duarte and 51-year-old priest Father Roberto Malgesini. Duarte was beaten to death at Colleferro, near Rome, last month after trying to defend a friend who was being attacked. Malgesini, who worked to help the poor and marginalised, was stabbed to death in central Como by a homeless migrant with mental-health problems. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su