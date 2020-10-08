Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

ROME, OCT 8 - President Sergio Mattarella has awarded one of Italy's top honours, the gold medal, posthumously to two people recently killed while trying to help others, 21-year-old Willy Duarte and 51-year-old priest Father Roberto Malgesini. Duarte was beaten to death at Colleferro, near Rome, last month after trying to defend a friend who was being attacked. Malgesini, who worked to help the poor and marginalised, was stabbed to death in central Como by a homeless migrant with mental-health problems. (ANSA).