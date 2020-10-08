Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio
ROME
08 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 8 - Protestors are taking the streets of Milan, Turin, Rome and other Italian cities on Thursday to demand the release of Patrick Zaki, a University of Bologna graduate student who was arrested in his Egyptian homeland in February. On Wednesday a court in Cairo ruled that Zaki, who is accused of "subversive propaganda" on Facebook, must remain in jail for 45 days more. (ANSA).
