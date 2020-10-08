Giovedì 08 Ottobre 2020 | 12:31

ROME
COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio

COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio

 
ROME
Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

 
ROME
Health worker arrested for rape of COVID+ mental patient

Health worker arrested for rape of COVID+ mental patient

 
ROME
Surge in COVID cases, +3,678 in a day, 31 victims

Surge in COVID cases, +3,678 in a day, 31 victims

 
ROME
COVID: Numbers still manageable but will grow - Arcuri

COVID: Numbers still manageable but will grow - Arcuri

 
ROME
Tennis: Nadal hails Italy's Sinner after French Open battle

Tennis: Nadal hails Italy's Sinner after French Open battle

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope urges 'grace to be complete persons'

Pope urges 'grace to be complete persons'

 
PALERMO
Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud

Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud

 
CAGLIARI
Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

 
MILAN
COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

 

Le dichiarazioni
Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

 

MateraContagi
Coronavirus, a Matera un positivo in Procura: stop udienze

Coronavirus, a Matera un positivo in Procura: stop udienze

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

 
Barinel Barese
Molfetta, il sottano era centrale di confezionamento della droga: 2 arresti

Molfetta, il sottano era centrale di confezionamento della droga: 2 arresti

 
Leccein viale Otranto
Lecce, cadavere di un senzatetto trovato sotto i portici a due passi dal centro

Lecce, cadavere di un senzatetto trovato sotto i portici a due passi dal centro

 
Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, minacce e maltrattamenti alla moglie: arrestato uomo in flagrante

Foggia, minacce e maltrattamenti alla moglie: arrestato uomo in flagrante

 
BatGenerosità
Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa Marsicovetere: famiglie sporgono denuncia

Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa Marsicovetere: famiglie sporgono denuncia

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

 

ROME

Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

Bologna University student detained in Egypt since February

Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

ROME, OCT 8 - Protestors are taking the streets of Milan, Turin, Rome and other Italian cities on Thursday to demand the release of Patrick Zaki, a University of Bologna graduate student who was arrested in his Egyptian homeland in February. On Wednesday a court in Cairo ruled that Zaki, who is accused of "subversive propaganda" on Facebook, must remain in jail for 45 days more. (ANSA).

