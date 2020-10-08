COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio

ROME, OCT 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that an eventual vaccine for COVID-19 must not be a privilege reserved for the world's wealthy nations. "The first challenge is to defeat COVID with medical research, speeding up research and development," Luigi Di Maio told the 2020 Sustainable Development Festival organized by Asvis at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Defending other people's health is right and it also means defending our own health". He said Italy was working to make sure there is "fair access to the vaccine for 92 low-and-medium-income countries. "The pandemic has swollen inequality, put development processes into doubt and aggravated fragility," he continued. He said increased food insecurity was one of the biggest challenges that needed to be tackled. (ANSA).