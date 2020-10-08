Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

ROME, OCT 8 - Coach Roberto Mancini said he was satisfied after an experimental Italy lineup thumped Moldova 6-0 in a friendly in Florence on Wednesday. Striker Stephan El Shaarawy, captaining the Azzurri for the first time, hit a double, 33-year-old Francesco Caputo scored too and Bryan Cristante and Domenico Berardi also grabbed their first goals for the national team. Italy had the help of a Moldova own goal as well. "A lot of good things were on show," said Mancini. "We had a few problems in the first 15 minutes but that's normal when you make a lot of changes. "The team did really well after that. "They had the right mentality even after changing things around and this is a great thing." Mancini. The win took Italy's unbeaten run up to 18 games Italy visit Poland on Sunday and take on the Netherlands in Bergamo next Wednesday in the Nations League. Mancini's men are top of their group with four points from two games. (ANSA).