Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari. 17 positivi in staff clinica Mater Dei
ROME
08 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 8 - Coach Roberto Mancini said he was satisfied after an experimental Italy lineup thumped Moldova 6-0 in a friendly in Florence on Wednesday. Striker Stephan El Shaarawy, captaining the Azzurri for the first time, hit a double, 33-year-old Francesco Caputo scored too and Bryan Cristante and Domenico Berardi also grabbed their first goals for the national team. Italy had the help of a Moldova own goal as well. "A lot of good things were on show," said Mancini. "We had a few problems in the first 15 minutes but that's normal when you make a lot of changes. "The team did really well after that. "They had the right mentality even after changing things around and this is a great thing." Mancini. The win took Italy's unbeaten run up to 18 games Italy visit Poland on Sunday and take on the Netherlands in Bergamo next Wednesday in the Nations League. Mancini's men are top of their group with four points from two games. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su