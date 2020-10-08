Health worker arrested for rape of COVID+ mental patient

ROME, OCT 8 - A male health operator has been arrested for allegedly raping a young mentally disabled woman while she was suffering from COVID-19 at a psychiatric clinic in Sicily in April, sources said Thursday. The woman, who is severely disabled because of her condition, is now expecting a baby after the attack at the Oasi centre at Troina, near Enna. The 39-year-old suspect confessed to Enna magistrates after being detained by police, the sources said. .At the time of the rape, the clinic had been declared a COVID 'red zone' of exclusion. (ANSA).