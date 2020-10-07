Tennis: Nadal hails Italy's Sinner after French Open battle

ROME, OCT 7 - Rafa Nadal has paid tribute to Jannik Sinner after the 19-year-old Italian pushed the Spanish great hard in the French Open quarterfinals before going down 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1. Although it ended in straight sets, Sinner had Nadal in trouble and was up 6-5 in the first set and 3-1 up in the second. "He's a very, very young talent with great shots," Nadal said. "For two sets it was very tough. At the end of the first set I was very lucky. It was very difficult for me to pull him out of position.". Sinner, on the other hand, played down talk of reaching the top 10 after his heroics in Paris. "I haven't won anything up to now. OK, the NextGen (Finals), it's one tournament. In the end I haven't won anything," he said. "It's just head down and trying to improve, trying to play hours after hours on court, which I need to do. I have a great team behind me. "We will see in 12 months where I am." (ANSA).