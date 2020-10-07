COVID: Numbers still manageable but will grow - Arcuri

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy's COVID numbers are still manageable but they will grow, coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Wednesday. "We still have numbers within the limits of normal management but we must prepare ourselves for the possibility that they will grow," he said. "For now, we have stabilized 7,000 places in intensive care and 15,000 in sub-intensive, and we have already launched a plan to boost COVID hospital networks that will bring another 3,500 beds in intensive care and 4,500 in sub-intensive. "At the moment there are around 300 of our co-citizens in intensive care". Arcuri recalled that at the start of the pandemic Italy had 5,179 intensive care places and 6,000 in infectious disease and pneumonological wards that could become sub-intensive beds. At the peak of the emergency, he said, "we set up up to 9,500 intensive places and 30,000 in infectious diseases and pneumonology". (ANSA).