ROME
Surge in COVID cases, +3,678 in a day, 31 victims

ROME
COVID: Numbers still manageable but will grow - Arcuri

ROME
Tennis: Nadal hails Italy's Sinner after French Open battle

VATICAN CITY
Pope urges 'grace to be complete persons'

PALERMO
Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud

CAGLIARI
Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

MILAN
COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

ROME
Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

MILAN
Singer Carta acquitted of T-shirt theft

ROME
EC OKs 1.7 bn for Italy healthcare, recovery

ENNA
Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

Bari dalle mille frecce nella tana Cavese. Auteri: «Serve freschezza»

BariIl caso
Covid 19 in Puglia, la campagna della Regione. Emiliano: «Ospedale reggono aumento contagi»

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, record al femminile in Questura: 8 donne dirigenti

LecceL'incidente
Auto contro guard rail sulla Lecce-Gallipoli: va a fuoco, muore 44enne

TarantoIl virus
Grottaglie, coppia di sposi positivi al Covid 19: alle nozze 100 invitati

PotenzaNel Potentino
Rimborsi fittizi: dipendente Crob Rionero sospeso per peculato

FoggiaContagi
Foggia, positiva al Coronavirus esce di casa: sorpresa da polizia, denunciata

MateraL'intervista
Bennardi: «Il Movimento 5 Stelle riparta dal modello Matera»

Bennardi: «Il Movimento 5 Stelle riparta dal modello Matera»

 
BatIl rogo
Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy's COVID numbers are still manageable but they will grow, coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Wednesday. "We still have numbers within the limits of normal management but we must prepare ourselves for the possibility that they will grow," he said. "For now, we have stabilized 7,000 places in intensive care and 15,000 in sub-intensive, and we have already launched a plan to boost COVID hospital networks that will bring another 3,500 beds in intensive care and 4,500 in sub-intensive. "At the moment there are around 300 of our co-citizens in intensive care". Arcuri recalled that at the start of the pandemic Italy had 5,179 intensive care places and 6,000 in infectious disease and pneumonological wards that could become sub-intensive beds. At the peak of the emergency, he said, "we set up up to 9,500 intensive places and 30,000 in infectious diseases and pneumonology". (ANSA).

