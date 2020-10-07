Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

CAGLIARI, OCT 7 - The Venezuelan ex-coach of a Sardinian youth baseball team has been sentenced to seven years in prison for abusing a minor. Carlos Montoto Suarez, 61, until last year coach of tecnico Catalana in Alghero, was found guilty of sexual acts with a boy who was not in his team. He had been arrested in Spain in December and extradited to Italy. Suarze has coached several youth teams in Italy and other European countries. The court downgraded a charge of aggravated sexual violence to one of sexual acts with a minor because the boy was not among his own players, judicial sources said. (ANSA).