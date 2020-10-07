COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud
07 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 7 - Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for the coronavirus, at Italy's Under-21 training camp for Friday's Euro qualifier against Iceland. Inter players and staff are now being tested. Bastoni, 21, has 12 Under-21 caps and one goal for his country. Another Under-21 player who tested positive Wednesday has not yet been named. (ANSA).
