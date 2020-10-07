Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

ROME, OCT 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet met on Wednesday to extend Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency until January 31 and approve a decree with new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, sources said The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a coronavirus outbreak has occurred. The obligation to respect coronavirus-prevention measures, such as social distancing of at least one metre with people you do not live with, the use of facemasks and frequent hand washing and the obligation to stay at home if you have fever of 37.5° or more, remains too for the time being. The new measures, include the obligation to wear facemasks outside, rather than only in enclosed public spaces, if you are in an area where you will come close to people you do not live with. Carrying a mask with you at all times becomes mandatory. Several regions, such as Lazio, the region around Rome, and Campania, have already made facemasks obligatory outside after an upswing in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The government is also extending the obligation for people arriving in Italy from Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium to have a swab for the coronavirus. This obligation was already in force for arrivals from Croatia, Greece, Malta, Spain and from Paris and seven French regions. (ANSA).