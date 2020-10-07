Singer Carta acquitted of T-shirt theft

Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud
MILAN
07 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 7 - Italian singer Marco Carta was acquitted on appeal Wednesday of stealing six T-shirts from a Rinascente store in Milan in May 2019. The articles were worth some 1,200 euros. The Milan appeals court upheld a first-instance acquittal of about a year ago. Milan prosecutors had requested an eight-month suspended jail sentence for the singer. (ANSA).
