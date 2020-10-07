Vasco Rossi guitarist to return after liver transplant

MODENA, OCT 7 - Vasco Rossi's historic bass player Claudio 'The Cockerel' Golinelli is eager to return to the stage after a life-saving liver transplant, he told Resto del Carlino newsopaper Wednesday. Golinelli said his body was "responding well from the operation" after he had "mistreated it a bit over the years. "My body has never stopped fighting", he told the central Italian daily. "The only disease no one will cure me of is the desire to return to the stage," Golinelli went on. "I'm dying to start playing again, and I think that will happen before the end of the year". Golinelli has played with Rossi since the Italian rock legend debuted in 1977. (ANSA).