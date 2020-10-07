EC OKs 1.7 bn for Italy healthcare, recovery

ROME, OCT 7 - The European Commission on Wednesday approved the modification of three cohesion policy programmes mobilizing around 1.7 billion euros for Italian healthcare and Italy's economic recovery, the EC said in a statement. Italy is set to get 209 billion euros from the 750 billion euros EU post-COVID Recovery Fund. The government is lining up projects to qualify for the funding, the largest single chunk in the fund. Premier Giuseppe Conte has said many projects will be green projects aimed at achieving a sustainable post-COVID recovery. Other projects will be geared towards innovation and the digital economy. (ANSA).