Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

ENNA, OCT 7 - A young mentally handicapped woman was raped while she was suffering from COVID-19 at a psychiatric clinic in Sicily in April and is now expecting a baby, police said Wednesday. The young woman, who is severely disabled because of her condition, was allegedly raped at a town near Enna. At the time of the alleged rape, the clinic had been declared a COVID 'red zone' of exclusion. Police have been questioning doctors, nurses and other medical staff and persons who came into contact wit the woman in order to reconstruct what happened. Enna prosecutors are investigating the case on suspicion of sexual violence. (ANSA).