Mercoledì 07 Ottobre 2020 | 15:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud

Six arrests in Palermo for fake death insurance fraud

 
CAGLIARI
Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

Youth baseball coach gets 7 yrs for sex with minor

 
MILAN
COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

COVID: Inter's Bastoni tests positive

 
ROME
Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

 
MILAN
Singer Carta acquitted of T-shirt theft

Singer Carta acquitted of T-shirt theft

 
ROME
EC OKs 1.7 bn for Italy healthcare, recovery

EC OKs 1.7 bn for Italy healthcare, recovery

 
ENNA
Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

 
MODENA
Vasco Rossi guitarist to return after liver transplant

Vasco Rossi guitarist to return after liver transplant

 
GENOA
2 arrested for raping woman in street

2 arrested for raping woman in street

 
ROME
NAS seize 33,000 masks, 440,00 gloves

NAS seize 33,000 masks, 440,00 gloves

 
ROME
Revolt breaks out at Agrigento migrant centre

Revolt breaks out at Agrigento migrant centre

 

Il Biancorosso

Turno infrasettimanale
Bari dalle mille frecce nella tana Cavese. Auteri: «Serve freschezza»

Bari dalle mille frecce nella tana Cavese. Auteri: «Serve freschezza»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa curiosità
Più «forti» del Covid premiate due imprese baresi

Più «forti» del Covid: premiate due imprese baresi

 
FoggiaContagi
Foggia, positiva al Coronavirus esce di casa: sorpresa da polizia, denunciata

Foggia, positiva al Coronavirus esce di casa: sorpresa da polizia, denunciata

 
Tarantoin zona medaglie d'oro
Taranto, droga e una mazza chiodata tra le cassette di frutta: denunciato commerciante

Taranto, droga e una mazza chiodata tra le cassette di frutta: denunciato commerciante

 
MateraL'intervista
Bennardi: «Il Movimento 5 Stelle riparta dal modello Matera»

Bennardi: «Il Movimento 5 Stelle riparta dal modello Matera»
Sabato visita di Di Maio

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Ferrovia Sicignano-Lagonegro: sarà la prima «green» in Italia?

Ferrovia Sicignano-Lagonegro: sarà la prima «green» in Italia?

 
LecceArte
Lecce, al Museo Castromediano tornano esposti i Polittici veneti, dopo il restauro aperto al pubblico

Lecce, al Museo Castromediano tornano esposti i Polittici veneti, dopo il restauro aperto al pubblico

 
BariCiclismo
Giro d’Italia 2020: a Giovinazzo uova di cioccolata dedicate alla tappa, a Brindisi alberghi pieni e menù «rosa»

Giro d’Italia: a Giovinazzo uova di cioccolata dedicate. A Brindisi menù «rosa»

 
BatIl rogo
Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari. Tratto riaperto

 

i più letti

Bari, in arrivo nave con oltre 800 migranti dalla Sicilia

Bari, in arrivo nave con 800 migranti: saranno ricollocati. Decaro: «Non andranno al Cara»

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Bari, incidente frontale sulla SS96: auto prende fuoco, morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Bari, scontro frontale sulla SS96: morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Coronavirus, a Taranto positivi 17 alunni di una stessa classe

Taranto, scuola 'focolaio' chiusa fino al 17 ottobre. Sindaco: «Non costringeteci ad azioni drastiche»

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 106 casi e quattro morti. Taranto, 18 positivi in una stessa classe

ENNA

Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

Attacked near Enna in Sicily in April, now expecting baby

Mental patient raped while positive for COVID

ENNA, OCT 7 - A young mentally handicapped woman was raped while she was suffering from COVID-19 at a psychiatric clinic in Sicily in April and is now expecting a baby, police said Wednesday. The young woman, who is severely disabled because of her condition, was allegedly raped at a town near Enna. At the time of the alleged rape, the clinic had been declared a COVID 'red zone' of exclusion. Police have been questioning doctors, nurses and other medical staff and persons who came into contact wit the woman in order to reconstruct what happened. Enna prosecutors are investigating the case on suspicion of sexual violence. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati