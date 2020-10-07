2 arrested for raping woman in street

GENOA, OCT 7 - Two 23-year-old Ecuadorian men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a young woman in the street in a town near Genoa. The woman's screams were heard by a young migrant who scared the alleged rapists away, local sources said. They managed to get away from him but were later stopped by police, after the migrant called the officers. The migrant then helped the young woman back onto her feet. The alleged victim was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. The incident happened in the town of Sampierdarena. (ANSA).