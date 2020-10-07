NAS seize 33,000 masks, 440,00 gloves

ROME, OCT 7 - NAS health and safety police on Wednesday seized 33,000 facemasks and 440,000 gloves that did not meet anti-COVID safety standards. The personal protection equipment (PPE) was seized across Italy. Operations took place in Catania, Lecce and Milan. Two schoolrooms and one care home were cordoned off. The NAS said the PPE was potentially dangerous. The items did not carry an EU standards certificate. NAS said it would continue its sweeps to protect the Italian population. Separately, the finance guard tax police seized 1.6 million masks on the Swiss border near Como. The products, which came from the Netherlands, did not have proper certificates showing they came from China, police said. (ANSA).