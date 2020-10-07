Tom Cruise filming new Mission:Impossible film in Rome

ROME, OCT 7 - Tom Cruise has started filming the latest outing in the Mission:Impossible movie franchise in Rome. Mission:Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will be filmed in various parts of Rome's historic centre including Via della Tribuna Campitelli, Via Corrado Ricci, and the Imperial Forums, Rome city council said Tuesday. The first few days of the shoot will be in the Rione Sant'Angelo, around Castel Sant'Angelo, and the trendy Monti quarter, the council said. Filming will then move on to various streets in the centre. "Major international productions are continuing to choose Rome," said the council in the Italian capital, where the last Bond film Spectre was shot, among others. "After lockdown there has been an intense restart in the June-August period with 596 requests to the cinema office, up from 583 in the same period in 2019. "The Capitoline offices recently authorized Lotus Production to make the new Mission: Impossible. "This is a very big economic and organizational commitment, while adopting scrupulous measures to prevent the spread of the virus, with daily tests for the entire crew and cast, and the disinfection of sets and equipment". Mission: Impossible 7 is another thrilling action spy film written and directed by McQuarrie, and starring Cruise, who reprises his role as top agent Ethan Hunt. It is the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible film series and the third film in the series to be directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. The cast includes Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, by Paramount Pictures. A direct sequel, also directed by McQuarrie, will be released on November 4, 2022. Under the working title Mission:Impossible Libra, the film will also be shot in Venice and other countries including Poland. (ANSA).