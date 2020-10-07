Berlusconi now negative for COVID-19

ROME, OCT 7 - COVID-19 tests performed on Silvio Berlusconi in recent days have all been negative, sources said on Wednesday. However, the ex-premier remains in convalescence after being seriously ill with the coronavirus last month and will not attend his son Luigi's wedding with his partner, Federica Fumagalli, in church later on Wednesday, the sources said. The leader of the opposition Forza Italia party may briefly attend a family dinner that will be held at an estate at Macherio, near Brianza, after the ceremony, the sources said. Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital last month. (ANSA).