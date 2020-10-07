Retail sales up 8.2% in August - ISTAT

ROME, OCT 7 - ISTAT said Wednesday that retail trade in Italy increased by 8.2% in value terms and by 11.2% in volume terms in August compared to July. The national statistics agency said the growth was spearheaded by sales of non-food items, up 13.8% in value and 19.2% in volume. It said retail sales were up by 0.8% in value compared to August 2019, the first year-on-year rise since before the start of the COVID-19 emergency in February. (ANSA).