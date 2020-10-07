COVID-19 transmission limited at schools says ISS

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday that fears the reopening of Italy's schools last month would lead to a big increase in COVID-19 contagion have so far been unfounded. "The transmission of COVID-19 among students and school personnel is closely monitored and, up to today, highly limited," ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said via Twitter. "The protocols are working. We are continuing to work with the education ministry and the health ministry so the kids can go to school". (ANSA).