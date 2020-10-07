Some Juve players reported for breaching quarantine

ROME, OCT 7 - The Turin health authority has reported several Juventus players to prosecutors for breaching COVID-19 quarantine in order to respond to call-ups from their national teams, according to press reports on Wednesday. The squad was put into precautionary isolation on Saturday after two club staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The press reports quoted a health authority official saying that the club itself reported that some players had left the isolation regime at the club's J Hotel. The players who joined their national teams were Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Gianluigi Buffon and Merih Demiral left the group to go home. They risk fines of 400 euros. Other players stayed at the J Hotel, including Adrien Rabiot, who will be able to respond to a call-up from the French national team on Thursday if his two swabs are negative at the end of the five-day isolation period. (ANSA).