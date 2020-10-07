COVID-19: Two Italy Under-21 players test positive

ROME, OCT 7 - Two Italy Under-21 soccer players have tested positive for COVID.19. The players were positive in swabs taken on Tuesday at the squad's training camp at Tirrenia, in Tuscany, ahead of Friday's European championship qualifier against Iceland. The players are asymptomatic and had tested negative in a first swab taken on Sunday. As a result of the positive tests, Wednesday's training session has been cancelled and the whole squad is in isolation. (ANSA).