Man probed as kids, 2 and 5, test positive for cocaine

FLORENCE, OCT 6 - A 39-year-old man has been placed under investigation after his two children, brothers aged 2 and five, tested positive cocaine at a Florence children's hospital. The boys were taken to the Meyer Hospital by their mother who noted strange behaviour after they returned to her after staying with their father, from whom she is in the process of separating. The kids tested positive for coke in May, police said Tuesday. The man has been placed under investigation on suspicion of bodily harm and failing in his parental duties, police said. Police said the man was set to be charged. The boys are well and did not suffer ill effects, doctors said. The man has admitted being an occasional user of cocaine and said the children may have accidentally come into contact with some of the drug. (ANSA).