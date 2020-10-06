COVID: 2,677 new cases, 100,00 swabs, 28 victims

ROME, OCT 6 - The Italian COVID curve remained stable Tuesday with 2,677 new cases in the last 24 hours, around 400 more than Monday, the health ministry said. But they were detected with 99,742 swabs, almost 40,000 more than Monday's 60,241. The total of recovered and discharged rose to 234,099, up 1,418 on Monday. There were 28 new victims, up from 16 Monday. The currently positive rose above 60,000 again, to 60,134, up 1,231 on Monday's total. ICU patients were four down to 319. The overall death toll is now 36,030. (ANSA).