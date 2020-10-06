Man gets 19 yrs for posing on WhatsApp to lure girls

>>>ANSA/ Govt to make it obligatory to always have a mask
06 Ottobre 2020
LODI, OCT 6 - A 30-something man got 19 years in jail Tuesday for posing as a naughty girl called Giulia on WhatsApp in order to lure other girls for sex. The man, from a town near Lodi in Lombardy, was found guilty of abusing three girls aged 11-13, for three years. He was convicted of sexual violence, corruption of minors, impersonating another person and the production and possession of child pornography. The man raped the girls from 2015 to 2018, the court found. (ANSA).
