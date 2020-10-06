Surgeon who removed stomach by mistake gets 2 yrs

MONZA, OCT 6 - An Italian surgeon who mistakenly removed a woman's stomach after an incorrect diagnosis of malignant tumour in 2016 on Tuesday got two years in jail for negligence and malpractice. The mistaken operation took place at the MultiMedica Clinic in Sesto San Giovanni near Milan. Lead surgeon Valerio Ceriani was also banned from practising for two years. He and the clinic were ordered to pay the woman 300,000 euros in damages, and 20,000 euros to her husband. The second surgeon, a woman, was acquitted. Ceriani's jail term was suspended. (ANSA).