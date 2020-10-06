Martedì 06 Ottobre 2020 | 17:49

Surgeon who removed stomach by mistake gets 2 yrs

COVID-19: Facemasks may become obligatory - Speranza

Industry restart fundamental for Italy says Mattarella

All but one of 8 bodies recovered in Liguria from France

Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out with broken pelvis

COVID: 7 Italy volleyball members positive

Italy to lose half of tourism 'presences' in 2020

COVID: Battle not won says Conte

Cabinet approves new security decree

Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out

'Made in Sud' TV bosses probed in Naples

Bari calcio, Celiento: «Col Teramo meritavamo di più»

Potenza, nasconde marijuana nello zaino del figlio: arrestato

Taranto, perseguitata e palpeggiata dal vicino di casa: arrestato 52enne

Bari, bimbo della Piccinni positivo al Covid 19: 2 classi in quarantena

Giro d’Italia 2020: a Giovinazzo uova di cioccolata dedicate alla tappa, a Brindisi alberghi pieni e menù «rosa»

Rocchetta Sant'Antonio, parroco accusato di essere untore di Covid: «Mi avete ucciso»

Matera, il neosindaco Bennardi: «Giunta con chi ha vinto elezioni»

«Attraverso il Castello»: tour guidati alla scoperta di uno dei simboli di Lecce

Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi contagi e 1417 test, un decesso nel Tarantino: preoccupa focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano

Coronavirus, a Taranto positivi 17 alunni di una stessa classe

Duplice omicidio a Lecce, la mamma del killer ai familiari di Eleonora e Daniele: «Vi chiedo scusa»

MONZA

After wrong diagnosis of malignant tumour

MONZA, OCT 6 - An Italian surgeon who mistakenly removed a woman's stomach after an incorrect diagnosis of malignant tumour in 2016 on Tuesday got two years in jail for negligence and malpractice. The mistaken operation took place at the MultiMedica Clinic in Sesto San Giovanni near Milan. Lead surgeon Valerio Ceriani was also banned from practising for two years. He and the clinic were ordered to pay the woman 300,000 euros in damages, and 20,000 euros to her husband. The second surgeon, a woman, was acquitted. Ceriani's jail term was suspended. (ANSA).

