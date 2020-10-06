Industry restart fundamental for Italy says Mattarella

ROME, OCT 6 - Restarting industry is fundamental for Italy as it seeks to recover from the COVID crisis, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. "Restarting industry after the lockdown imposed by the pandemic, while the whole world is still facing the health emergency, is decisive for our 'country-system'," the president said in a message to the forum "Made in Italy: the restart - Relaunching the Italian economy in the post-COVID world", organized by the business papers Sole 24 Ore and Financial Times. The forum is looking at ways to boost the Italian economy as it recovers from the pandemic. It will look at government policy and other moves. Italy's GDP is set for a double-digit fall this year but will rebound 6% next year according to the latest government forecast. (ANSA).