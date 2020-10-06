COVID-19: Facemasks may become obligatory - Speranza

ROME, OCT 6 - Health Minster Roberto Speranza said the government could make it obligatory to wear facemasks in outside, in areas where it is possible to come close to other people, rather than only in enclosed public spaces, as he presented a new decree with measures to combat COVID-19 to the Lower House on Tuesday. Several regions, such as Lazio, the regional around Rome, and Campania, have already made facemasks obligatory outside after an upswing in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. "In the decree we contemplate the extension of the obligation to wear facemasks to open-air spaces," Speranza said, adding that this would regard "every situation in which there is a risk of people who do not live together meeting". A draft of the decree states that it is obligatory to carry a facemask at all times outside the home and it could be mandatory to wear it. "There has been a significant leap in the number of cases in two months," Speranza continued. "At the moment 3,487 people are in hospital (with COVID-19) and we have 323 in intensive care. "Today these figures are sustainable for the national health service. "It is clear that the situation is manageable compared to the most difficult days (of the emergency), when we had 4,000 people in intensive care, but we cannot fail to see the trend. "The virus is circulating and it continues to put people into a state of great suffering". Italy is doing better than other counties at the moment at containing the spread of COVID-19 but that should not lead the nation to have a false sense of security, Speranza told the Lower House. "Everyone can see that the international and national picture has changed with respect to a few months ago," Speranza said. "There are over 35 million contagions worldwide and over one million deaths. "The ECDC reports that Italy has 45 contagions per 100,000 inhabitants in a two-week period. "Italy is in a better situation at the moment and it is holding up to the second wave better. "But we must not kid ourselves. It would be wrong to think we're out of it on the basis of the numbers". Speranza said that initial data suggests the reopening of Italy's schools last month has had a low impact in terms of contagion. "Italy, together with Germany, is the big European country with the best data," the minister added later on Tuesday in the Senate. "But we can't feel that we are out of danger because our numbers have been on the up for nine consecutive weeks". Speranza said he agreed with Premier Giuseppe Conte's decision to seek to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until January 31. The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a coronavirus outbreak has occurred. It also makes it possible for the government to stop flights to and from countries with a high incidence of contagion. The obligation to respect coronavirus-prevention measures, such as social distancing, the use of facemasks and frequent hand washing, would remain too. The current state of emergency is set to expire on October 15. "You achieve results by what you do every day and that is why the government's line must be one of prudence," he said. "That's why I agree with the government's decision to seek to extend the state of emergency until January 31". Government sources have denied reports that the new decree will force bars, pubs and restaurants to close at 11pm. (ANSA).