All but one of 8 bodies recovered in Liguria from France

ROME, OCT 6 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Tuesday that all but one of the eight bodies recovered in the waters of the Italian region after a wave of extreme weather came from France. "The Imperia prefecture has just told us that one of the recovered corpses after the bad weather belongs to a citizen from Airole who had not been (previously) reported missing," Toti said. "The other bodies belong to missing French citizens and one body that the floods carried away from a graveyard in France. "We are awaiting further verification, but I hope this sad tally ends here". Five off the bodies were found at Sanremo. Two others were recovered at Ventimiglia (one from the sea and one from the River Roja) and another in the sea off Santo Stefano. All the bodies belonged to men. (ANSA).