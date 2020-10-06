COVID: 7 Italy volleyball members positive

ROME, OCT 6 - Seven members of the Italian volleyball delegation to the recent European championships have tested positive for COVID-19, the federation said Tuesday. It did not say if they were players or staff. But Modena said one of its players, Tommaso Rinaldi, was among those positive. Italy finished the championships runners-up to Russia. Swabs were taken when the delegation returned from the Euros. The delegation will now go into quarantine, the Federvolley said. (ANSA).