Martedì 06 Ottobre 2020 | 15:59

ROME
All but one of 8 bodies recovered in Liguria from France

ROME
Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out with broken pelvis

ROME
COVID: 7 Italy volleyball members positive

ROME
Italy to lose half of tourism 'presences' in 2020

ROME
COVID: Battle not won says Conte

ROME
Cabinet approves new security decree

ROME
Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out

NAPLES
'Made in Sud' TV bosses probed in Naples

ROME
Budget will be 35 bn with Recovery Fund

ROME
Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

ROME
Soccer: Serie A chief Dal Pino positive for COVID-19

Serie c
Bari calcio, Celiento: «Col Teramo meritavamo di più»

BariLa denuncia
La stretta sulla movida a Bari spaventa i gestori dei locali

FoggiaIl caso nel Foggiano
Rocchetta Sant'Antonio, parroco accusato di essere untore di Covid: «Mi avete ucciso»

TarantoLa novità
Apre Medicina a Taranto: l'inaugurazione con il premier Conte

MateraLe dichiarazioni
Matera, il neosindaco Bennardi: «Giunta con chi ha vinto elezioni»

LecceArte e cultura
«Attraverso il Castello»: tour guidati alla scoperta di uno dei simboli di Lecce

BrindisiL'annuncio
Brindisi, alunno positivo in scuola media Salvemini: tamponi e sanificazione

PotenzaIl caso
Corruzione, revocato obbligo di dimora per ex sindaco di Venosa

BatIl rogo
Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi contagi e 1417 test, un decesso nel Tarantino: preoccupa focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano

Duplice omicidio a Lecce, la mamma del killer ai familiari di Eleonora e Daniele: «Vi chiedo scusa»

Bari, fuochi pirotecnici nella notte. Allarme malavita, Fdi scrive al ministro

ROME

COVID: 7 Italy volleyball members positive

Azzurri lost Euro final to Russia

ROME, OCT 6 - Seven members of the Italian volleyball delegation to the recent European championships have tested positive for COVID-19, the federation said Tuesday. It did not say if they were players or staff. But Modena said one of its players, Tommaso Rinaldi, was among those positive. Italy finished the championships runners-up to Russia. Swabs were taken when the delegation returned from the Euros. The delegation will now go into quarantine, the Federvolley said. (ANSA).

