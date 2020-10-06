Martedì 06 Ottobre 2020 | 14:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy to lose half of tourism 'presences' in 2020

Italy to lose half of tourism 'presences' in 2020

 
ROME
COVID: Battle not won says Conte

COVID: Battle not won says Conte

 
ROME
Cabinet approves new security decree

Cabinet approves new security decree

 
ROME
Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out

Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out

 
NAPLES
'Made in Sud' TV bosses probed in Naples

'Made in Sud' TV bosses probed in Naples

 
ROME
Budget will be 35 bn with Recovery Fund

Budget will be 35 bn with Recovery Fund

 
ROME
Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

 
ROME
Soccer: Serie A chief Dal Pino positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Serie A chief Dal Pino positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

 
ROME
COVID-19: Facemasks to be obligatory nationwide - Speranza

COVID-19: Facemasks to be obligatory nationwide - Speranza

 
ROME
We mustn't kid ourselves on COVID-19 says Speranza

We mustn't kid ourselves on COVID-19 says Speranza

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Celiento: «Col Teramo meritavamo di più»

Bari calcio, Celiento: «Col Teramo meritavamo di più»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoContagi
Coronavirus, a Taranto positivi 17 alunni di una stessa classe

Coronavirus, a Taranto positivi 17 alunni in una stessa classe: sanificazione 
Emiliano: «Rispettate regole»

 
MateraLe dichiarazioni
Matera, il neosindaco Bennardi: «Giunta con chi ha vinto elezioni»

Matera, il neosindaco Bennardi: «Giunta con chi ha vinto elezioni»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, l'attico era una serra per coltivare marijuana: arrestato insospettabile

Manfredonia, l'attico era una serra per coltivare marijuana: arrestato insospettabile

 
BariGiustizia
Travolse e uccise madre e figlio sulla A14 all'altezza di Giovinazzo: chiesto processo

Travolse e uccise madre e figlio sulla A14 all'altezza di Giovinazzo: chiesto processo

 
LecceArte e cultura
«Attraverso il Castello»: tour guidati alla scoperta di uno dei simboli di Lecce

«Attraverso il Castello»: tour guidati alla scoperta di uno dei simboli di Lecce

 
BrindisiL'annuncio
Brindisi, alunno positivo in scuola media Salvemini: tamponi e sanificazione

Brindisi, alunno positivo in scuola media Salvemini: tamponi e sanificazione

 
PotenzaIl caso
Corruzione, revocato obbligo di dimora per ex sindaco di Venosa

Corruzione, revocato obbligo di dimora per ex sindaco di Venosa

 
BatIl rogo
Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari. Tratto riaperto

 

i più letti

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi contagi e 1417 test, un decesso nel Tarantino: preoccupa focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi contagi e 1417 test, 2 morti a Bari e nel Tarantino: preoccupa focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano. Chiuso pronto soccorso del Di Venere

Duplice omicidio a Lecce, la mamma del killer ai familiari di Eleonora e Daniele: «Vi chiedo scusa»

Duplice omicidio a Lecce, la mamma del killer ai familiari di Eleonora e Daniele: «Vi chiedo scusa»

Bari, fuochi pirotecnici nella notte. Allarme malavita, Fdi scrive al ministro

Bari, fuochi pirotecnici nella notte. Allarme malavita, Fdi scrive al ministro

ROME

COVID: Battle not won says Conte

We will involve country's best energies in recovery plan says PM

COVID: Battle not won says Conte

ROME, OCT 6 - The battle against COVID-19 has not been won and the utmost attention is needed to keep the virus at bay, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. "The battle has not been won, the attention threshold must remain maximum in the coming weeks and months too," he said. Conte said the government meant to involve "the best energies of the country" in its plan to emerge form the crisis. "We want all the best energies of the country involved in this plan," he told Confcooperative. "My doors and those of my ministers will always be open to your world," he told the confederation of cooperative companies. "The plan is not just a priority for the government, it is a common good, it belongs to the nation". Among other things, the premier said the government plans to reform the voluntary sector by the end of this year. He said it aimed to forge "an economy at the service of the citizens, in a kind revolution". Conte also noted that the EU had abandoned austerity policies in an "ideological turning point". He said the government would fight in the EU to get 30% tax cuts for southern Italian firms, over 10 years. Conte thanked cooperatives for their role in keeping the economy afloat in an unprecedented time of crisis. He also said the government would work to overcome "critical issues" in the ongoing reform of cooperative banks. He said the cooperative bank sector was "suffering" and needed support, also from the EU. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati