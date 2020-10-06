COVID: Battle not won says Conte

ROME, OCT 6 - The battle against COVID-19 has not been won and the utmost attention is needed to keep the virus at bay, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. "The battle has not been won, the attention threshold must remain maximum in the coming weeks and months too," he said. Conte said the government meant to involve "the best energies of the country" in its plan to emerge form the crisis. "We want all the best energies of the country involved in this plan," he told Confcooperative. "My doors and those of my ministers will always be open to your world," he told the confederation of cooperative companies. "The plan is not just a priority for the government, it is a common good, it belongs to the nation". Among other things, the premier said the government plans to reform the voluntary sector by the end of this year. He said it aimed to forge "an economy at the service of the citizens, in a kind revolution". Conte also noted that the EU had abandoned austerity policies in an "ideological turning point". He said the government would fight in the EU to get 30% tax cuts for southern Italian firms, over 10 years. Conte thanked cooperatives for their role in keeping the economy afloat in an unprecedented time of crisis. He also said the government would work to overcome "critical issues" in the ongoing reform of cooperative banks. He said the cooperative bank sector was "suffering" and needed support, also from the EU. (ANSA).