Giro: Geraint Thomas pulls out

ROME, OCT 6 - Geraint Thomas on Tuesday pulled out of Giro d'Italia before the fourth stage got under way. The 34-year-old 2018 Tour de France winner, who rides for Ineos, was one of the pre-race favourites but fell twice on Monday's stage and accumulated a 12-minute deficit from the leaders. The Welshman skipped this year's Tour de France to prepare for the Giro. Thomas, who came second in last year's Tour, has won three track world championships and two Olympic gold medals. Like older compatriot and teammate on both track and road, Bradley Wiggins, he is one of the few riders in the modern era to achieve significant elite success as both a track and road rider, with notable victories in the velodrome, in one-day racing and in stage racing. (ANSA).