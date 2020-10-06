Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

ROME, OCT 6 - The body of a man was found on a beach in Sanremo on Tuesday, the eighth corpse to have been recovered from Italian waters after a wave of extreme weather hit the country. The body was the fifth to have been found at Sanremo, in Liguria. Two others were recovered at Ventimiglia (one from the sea and one from the River Roja) and another in the sea off Santo Stefano All the bodies belonged to men. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said the bodies may have come from a flooded graveyard on the French side of the border. "There are various hypotheses," Toti told Radio1. "What is certain is that they are not people from our region. There aren't any missing people in Liguria or Piedmont." (ANSA).