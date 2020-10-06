Eighth body recovered in Ligurian waters

ROME, OCT 6 - The body of a man was found on a beach in Sanremo on Tuesday, the eighth corpse to have been recovered from Italian waters after a deadly wave of extreme weather hit the country. The victim's body was the fifth to have been found at Sanremo, in Liguria. Two others were recovered at Ventimiglia (one from the sea and one from the River Roja) and another in the sea off Santo Stefano All the victims were men. (ANSA).