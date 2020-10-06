Soccer: Serie A chief Dal Pino positive for COVID-19

Italy to lose half of tourism 'presences' in 2020
ROME
06 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 6 - Paolo Dal Pino, the president of the Lega Serie A, has tested positive for COVID.19. Dal Pino does not have symptoms and is self isolating at home. Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), is self isolating too as a precautionary measure. (ANSA).
