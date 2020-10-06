COVID-19: Facemasks to be obligatory nationwide - Speranza

Martedì 06 Ottobre 2020 | 11:59

ROME

Significant rise in cases health minister tells Lower House

ROME, OCT 6 - Health Minster Roberto Speranza said the government is set to make it obligatory to wear facemasks outside, rather than only in enclosed public spaces, as he presented a new decree with measures to combat COVID-19 to the Lower House on Tuesday. Several regions, such as Lazio, the regional around Rome, and Campania, had already made facemasks obligatory outside after an upswing in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. "In the decree we contemplate the extension of the obligation to wear facemasks to open-air spaces," Speranza said, adding that this would give greater protection "in every situation in which there is a risk of people who do not live together meeting". "There has been a significant leap in the number of cases in two months," he continued. "At the moment 3,487 people are in hospital (with COVID-19) and we have 323 in intensive care. "Today these figures are sustainable for the national health service. "It is clear that the situation is manageable compared to the most difficult days (of the emergency), when we had 4,000 people in intensive care, but we cannot fail to see the trend. "The virus is circulating and it continues to put people into a state of great suffering". Italy is doing better than other counties at the moment at containing the spread of COVID-19 but that should not lead the nation to have a false sense of security, Speranza told the Lower House. "Everyone can see that the international and national picture has changed with respect to a few months ago," Speranza said. "There are over 35 million contagions worldwide and over one million deaths. "The ECDC puts Italy in 45th place. "Italy is in a better situation at the moment and it is holding up to the second wave better. "But we must not kid ourselves. It would be wrong to think we're out of it on the basis of the numbers". Government sources have denied reports that the decree will force bars, pubs and restaurants to close at 11pm (ANSA).

