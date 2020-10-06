We mustn't kid ourselves on COVID-19 says Speranza

ROME, OCT 6 - Italy is doing better than other counties at the moment at containing the spread of COVID-19 but the nation cannot think that it is out of the woods, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the Lower House as he presented a new government decree with measures to combat the coronavirus. "Everyone can see that the international and national picture has changed with respect to a few months ago," Speranza said. "There are over 35 million contagions worldwide and over one million deaths. "The ECDC puts Italy in 45th place. "Italy is in a better situation at the moment and it is holding up to the second wave better. "But we must not kid ourselves. It would be wrong to think we're out of it on the basis of the numbers". Speranza is expected to announce that the new package will make it obligatory for people to wear facemasks outside and not just in enclosed pubic spaces. Several regions, such as Lazio, the regional around Rome, and Campania, have already made facemask obligatory outside. Government sources have denied reports, however, that bars, pubs and restaurants will have to close at 11pm. (ANSA).