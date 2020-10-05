Lunedì 05 Ottobre 2020 | 19:48

2 die as digger overturns

Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

Giro: Almeida grabs lead in 3rd stage

M5S set to win Matera, Pomigliano, PD another 6

Covid: new cases down (+2,257), but just 60,00 tests

Sicilian Leaguer quits after 'hailing mafia'

8-mt tax take down 5.8% due to COVID

CEI chief hails new papal encyclical

Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

No to profit for profit's sake says pope

North west mops up after deadly storms

Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

Focolaio a Marsicovetere, gli ospiti della Rsa trasferiti a Potenza

Bari, cerca farmaco antitumorale per la nonna ma dall'Asl: «Ci spiace, è terminato»

Arcelor Mittal, Emiliano dice no a Regione in capitale sociale

Duplice omicidio a Lecce, la mamma del killer ai familiari di Eleonora e Daniele: «Vi chiedo scusa»

Elezioni a Matera, gli auguri di Bardi per Bennardi: «Le porte della Regione sono aperte»

Ceglie Messapica, il nuovo sindaco è Angelo Palmisano

Focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano, il Comune chiude i locali alle 24

Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Coronavirus, in Puglia 151 nuovi casi, 97 nel Barese. Analizzati 3486 test

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi contagi e 1417 test, un decesso nel Tarantino: preoccupa focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: la scoperta della gravidanza-bis mentre erano a Lecce

IMPERIA

2 die as digger overturns

Clearing away detritus from storm near Imperia

2 die as digger overturns

IMPERIA, OCT 5 - Two people died after a digger overturned at Baiardo near Imperia on Monday. The bulldozer was clearing away detritus from the road left after a storm on Friday. Witness said the road gave way. The victims were the driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old factory worker from nearby Molini di Triora, and another person who has yet to be identified. He may be another worker, or a passerby dragged down by the digger, police said. (ANSA).

