2 die as digger overturns

IMPERIA
05 Ottobre 2020
IMPERIA, OCT 5 - Two people died after a digger overturned at Baiardo near Imperia on Monday. The bulldozer was clearing away detritus from the road left after a storm on Friday. Witness said the road gave way. The victims were the driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old factory worker from nearby Molini di Triora, and another person who has yet to be identified. He may be another worker, or a passerby dragged down by the digger, police said. (ANSA).
