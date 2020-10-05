Giro: Almeida grabs lead in 3rd stage

CATANIA, OCT 5 - Portugal's Joao Almeida grabbed the lead in the Giro d'Italia on the third stage on Monday. Ecuador's Jonathan Caicedo broke away and won the 150km stage from Enna to Etna in Sicily, the first hilly stage on this year's course. The big names came in way behind Caicedo apart from Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Poland's Rafal Majka and Sicily's own Vincenzo 'The Shark' Nibali, who managed to limit the arrears from the Portuguese to 51". Italy's Giovanni Visconti came second at 21", Belgium's Harm Vanhoucke third at 30", fourth Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, fifth Fuglsang, Majka sixth and Nibali seventh. In the general classification, Kelderman, is 42" from Almeida (ahead of Caicedo by fractions of a second), then Nibali at 55" and Pozzovivo at 59"; Fuglsang at 1'13", Kruijswijk at 1'15" and Majka at 1'26". Simon Yates came in 3'26" behind the stage winner, and Geraint Thomas came in 53rd, at 11'17". (ANSA).