M5S set to win Matera, Pomigliano, PD another 6

ROME, OCT 5 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) was set to win the mayoral run-off race in Matera and Pomigliano d'Arco Monday while its government ally the Democratic Party was set to win another six provincial capitals: Andria, Chieti, Crotone, Reggio Calabria, Lecco and Bolzano. M5S candidates allied with the PD were also set to win in other cities that are not provincial capitals including Ariano Irpino and Manduria. "The coalitions are rewarding us everywhere, the grassroots members were right (to approve alliances for the first time)," said Foreign Minister and former M5S leader Luigi D i Maio ahead of a rally at Pomigliano, his home town near Naples. (ANSA).