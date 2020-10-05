Lunedì 05 Ottobre 2020 | 17:58

M5S set to win Matera, Pomigliano, PD another 6

ROME
Covid: new cases down (+2,257), but just 60,00 tests

AGRIGENTO
Sicilian Leaguer quits after 'hailing mafia'

ROME
8-mt tax take down 5.8% due to COVID

ROME
CEI chief hails new papal encyclical

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

VATICAN CITY
No to profit for profit's sake says pope

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

SASSARI
Man gets life for killing man who courted daughter

NAPLES
Cop shoots dead robber, 17

ROME
Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

Ceglie Messapica, il nuovo sindaco è Angelo Palmisano

Focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano, il Comune chiude i locali alle 24

Escort a Bari, la Cassazione deciderà su D'Addario per parte civile

Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

Basilicata, l'allarme degli esperti: «Non accettar caramelle da Galindo»

Lecce, picchiano i poliziotti della stradale e danneggiano la volante: 4 arresti

Taranto, il Covid contagia anche il direttore dell'Asl

Comunali, ballottaggio sino alle 15 poi lo spoglio per conoscere i nuovi sindaci

Comunali, Andria e Corato scelgono i loro sindaci del centrosinistra: saranno Giovanna Bruno e Corrado De Benedittis
ROME, OCT 5 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) was set to win the mayoral run-off race in Matera and Pomigliano d'Arco Monday while its government ally the Democratic Party was set to win another six provincial capitals: Andria, Chieti, Crotone, Reggio Calabria, Lecco and Bolzano. M5S candidates allied with the PD were also set to win in other cities that are not provincial capitals including Ariano Irpino and Manduria. "The coalitions are rewarding us everywhere, the grassroots members were right (to approve alliances for the first time)," said Foreign Minister and former M5S leader Luigi D i Maio ahead of a rally at Pomigliano, his home town near Naples. (ANSA).

