Covid: new cases down (+2,257), but just 60,00 tests

ROME, OCT 5 - The daily tally of new COVID cases in Italy fell again Monday but with a sharp fall in the number of tests carried out. There were 2,257 new cases Monday, compared to 2,578 Sunday, the health ministry said. But there were just 60,241 swabs taken, down from 92,000 Sunday. There were 16 new victims, down from 18 Sunday, the ministry said. Total infections since the start of the pandemic are 327,586. The death toll is now 36,002. The biggest regional number of new cases is by far in Campania, with 431 fresh infections. No region had zero new infections. (ANSA).