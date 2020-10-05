8-mt tax take down 5.8% due to COVID

ROME, OCT 5 - Italy's tax take in the first eight months of the year was 5.8% down due to the COVID crisis, the economy ministry said Monday. Fiscal revenues were 16.692 billion euro down to 271.566 billion euros, it said. "The drop in tax revenue has been influenced by the effects of the various legal measures which have suspended the payment of taxes and contributions for certain categories of taxpayers and sector of activity," the ministry said. Meanwhile the industrial employers' group Confindustria said it feared a double-digit fall in GDP due to the economic consequences of the COVID emergency. "Sadly, we fear a double-digit fall in GDP this year," said Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi, calling for measures aimed at stimulating growth. (ANSA).