ROME
M5S set to win Matera, Pomigliano, PD another 6

ROME
Covid: new cases down (+2,257), but just 60,00 tests

AGRIGENTO
Sicilian Leaguer quits after 'hailing mafia'

ROME
8-mt tax take down 5.8% due to COVID

ROME
CEI chief hails new papal encyclical

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

VATICAN CITY
No to profit for profit's sake says pope

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

SASSARI
Man gets life for killing man who courted daughter

NAPLES
Cop shoots dead robber, 17

ROME
Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

Serie c
Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

BrindisiIl video
Ceglie Messapica, il nuovo sindaco è Angelo Palmisano

FoggiaIl coprifuoco
Focolaio ad Ascoli Satriano, il Comune chiude i locali alle 24

BariIl caso
Escort a Bari, la Cassazione deciderà su D'Addario per parte civile

BatIl rogo
Tir in fiamme tra Andria e Canosa: autostrada chiusa in direzione Bari, traffico in tilt

PotenzaINTERNET
Basilicata, l'allarme degli esperti: «Non accettar caramelle da Galindo»

LecceIl caso
Lecce, picchiano i poliziotti della stradale e danneggiano la volante: 4 arresti

TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, il Covid contagia anche il direttore dell'Asl

Ballottaggi
Comunali, ballottaggio sino alle 15 poi lo spoglio per conoscere i nuovi sindaci

Comunali, Andria e Corato scelgono i loro sindaci del centrosinistra: saranno Giovanna Bruno e Corrado De Benedittis
A Matera vince Bennardi (M5S)

 

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 151 nuovi casi, 97 nel Barese. Analizzati 3486 test

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: la scoperta della gravidanza-bis mentre erano a Lecce

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo di mascherina davanti a scuole e luoghi d'attesa all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, obbligo mascherina all'aperto davanti a scuole, locali, e alla Campionaria: l'ordinanza

ROME

CEI chief hails new papal encyclical

Sets horizon for our common path says Cardinal Bassetti

ROME, OCT 5 - The head of the Italian Bishops Conference, Cardinal Gulatiero Bassetti, on Monday hailed Pope Francis's third and new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti or All Brothers, on the importance of fraternity and social friendship, particularly during the pandemic. Reacting to a perceived exclusion of "sisters", the Vatican's news website published an editorial called "An encyclical for all brothers and sisters" and emphasised that the Italian title, taken from a quote of Saint Francis, "in no way intends to exclude women". Francis signed the eagerly awaited encyclical in Assisi on Saturday. It was published the following day, October 4, the saint's day of Francis's namsake. It has received a widely positive reaction. On Monday Bassetti said "I express gratitude to the Holy Father for the gift of the Encyclical Letter Fratelli Tutti on fraternity and social friendship. "In this unprecedented time for the pandemic, Pope Francis's teaching continues to trace a very precise path, accessible for all men of good will". "It points to the horizon for our common path". Fratelli tutti is the third encyclical of Pope Francis, after Lumen fidei (The Light of Faith) and Laudato si' (Praise Be), on preserving Creation. Among other things, the new encyclical criticises racism and promotes immigration, interreligious dialogue and the dignity of women. On universal brotherhood, pope Francis states that this is possible, but requires "a decisive commitment to devising effective means to this end". Francis also calls for the development of mid- to long-term "form of global governance" on major issues like immigration. It also reiterates the Church's opposition to the death penalty, and rejects the concept of "a just war". In reaction to the new teaching, influential Catholic weekly Our Sunday Visitor described it as "a papal plea to care for our fellow man", in the same way the previous encyclical, Laudato si', was "a papal plea to care for our common home". John L. Allen Jr. of Crux compares Fratelli tutti to Pius XI's 1931 encyclical Quadragesimo anno, due to similarities he sees between the political and economical contexts in which both encyclicals were released and the solutions they provided. Catholic laywoman Dr Annemarie Paulin-Campbell, head of the Jesuit Institute School of Spirituality of the South African Jesuit Institute,criticized the encyclical. From a linguistic point of view, she said that using "Fratelli tutti" as title excludes women who do not identify themselves as "brothers" ("fratelli"); she also criticized the frequent use of the word "fraternity" throughout the encyclical which "in contemporary English, also carries strongly masculine connotations". (ANSA).

