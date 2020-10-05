Lunedì 05 Ottobre 2020 | 16:02

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

VATICAN CITY
No to profit for profit's sake says pope

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

SASSARI
Man gets life for killing man who courted daughter

NAPLES
Cop shoots dead robber, 17

ROME
Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

ROME
1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

ROME
Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

ROME
COVID: Lorenzin tests positive for virus

ROME
Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

Serie c
Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

BariArte
Gravina, la statua dell’Arcangelo Michele torna a nuova vita

PotenzaINTERNET
Basilicata, l'allarme degli esperti: «Non accettar caramelle da Galindo»

LecceIl caso
Lecce, picchiano i poliziotti della stradale e danneggiano la volante: 4 arresti

TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, il Covid contagia anche il direttore dell'Asl

Batil provvedimento
Barletta, maxi finanziamento da 750mila euro per rilanciare Canne della Battaglia

Brindisi«giallo» risolto
Brindisi, misterioso botto notturno: era un incidente

Foggiacontrolli della ps
Cerignola, aveva in casa droga, armi e munizioni: arrestato 23enne

MateraAmministrative 2020
Matera, fotografano proprio voto in cabina: 2 elettori denunciati

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 151 nuovi casi, 97 nel Barese. Analizzati 3486 test

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: la scoperta della gravidanza-bis mentre erano a Lecce

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo di mascherina davanti a scuole e luoghi d'attesa all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, obbligo mascherina all'aperto davanti a scuole, locali, e alla Campionaria: l'ordinanza

ROME

Italy winger in 50 mn move from Fiorentina

ROME, OCT 5 - Juventus and Federico Chiesa have reached a 50-million-euro deal to take the Italy winger from Fiorentina, sources said Monday. Chiesa, who turns 23 on October 25, is set for a two-year weighted loan with a buyout clause, they said. The 5ft 9 inch Genoa native plays primarily on the right wing but cal also be used as a central forward. Chiesa was taking a medical Monday at the Italy training camp outside Florence. The deal is expected to be announced once he passes the tests. Chiesa has played 137 times for Fiorentina since 2016, and scored 26 goals for the Viola. He has 19 Italy caps, since 2018, and one goal for his country. (ANSA).

