Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

ROME, OCT 5 - Juventus and Federico Chiesa have reached a 50-million-euro deal to take the Italy winger from Fiorentina, sources said Monday. Chiesa, who turns 23 on October 25, is set for a two-year weighted loan with a buyout clause, they said. The 5ft 9 inch Genoa native plays primarily on the right wing but cal also be used as a central forward. Chiesa was taking a medical Monday at the Italy training camp outside Florence. The deal is expected to be announced once he passes the tests. Chiesa has played 137 times for Fiorentina since 2016, and scored 26 goals for the Viola. He has 19 Italy caps, since 2018, and one goal for his country. (ANSA).