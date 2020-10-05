Man gets life for killing man who courted daughter

SASSARI, OCT 5 - A 60-year-old Sardinian farmer got life in jail on Monday for murdering a 37-year-old factory worker who was courting his daughter. Vincenzo Unali was found guilty of shooting dead Alessio Ara in December 2016. Ara was gunned down at his front door in Ittireddu. Unali was said to have wanted to eliminate Ara because his daughter was in a relationship with another man with whom his family was in business together. He has consistently professed his innocence. The victim's mother was awarded 200,000 euros in damages. His brother got 130,000 euros. The compensation will have to be confirmed by another court. Monday's ruling as in line with a prosecutor's request. (ANSA).