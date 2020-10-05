Cop shoots dead robber, 17

NAPLES, OCT 5 - An Italian policeman on Sunday shot dead a 17-year-old alleged robber in Naples. Police arrested the robber's alleged accomplice, the 18-year-old son of a convicted drug trafficker, hooligan and police informant Gennaro Di Tommaso aka 'Genny La Carogna' (Genny the Scumbag). The dead robber allegedly stole from three youths in a car at gunpoint, police said. The policeman who shot him dead is not at the moment under investigation for excessive use of force. He is set to be quizzed by a prosecutor later Monday. Genny the Scumbag was sentenced to two years and two months in jail for leading Napoli hardcore ultra soccer fans who disrupted the Italian Cup final on May 3, 2014, after Neapolitan fan Ciro Esposito was shot in clashes before the game. Esposito subsequently died of his injuries. Genny subsequently became a police informant. AS Roma fan Daniele De Santis was convicted of homicide in Esposito's death. Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-1 in the Cup final. (ANSA).