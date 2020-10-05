Lunedì 05 Ottobre 2020 | 16:02

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Chiesa reach deal

VATICAN CITY
No to profit for profit's sake says pope

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

SASSARI
Man gets life for killing man who courted daughter

NAPLES
Cop shoots dead robber, 17

ROME
Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

ROME
1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

ROME
Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

ROME
COVID: Lorenzin tests positive for virus

ROME
Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

ROME

Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

Uncertain whether champs will be awarded points

ROME, OCT 5 - A referee on Sunday night declared Juventus's home match against Napoli void after the Naples team failed to turn up having been ordered not to travel following a COVID case. It is uncertain whether Juve will be awarded the three points or not. Italian soccer's sporting judge asked for a further probe Monday. On Friday Napoli's Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a club staffer tested positive for COVID-19 after the previous Sunday's 6-0 rout of Genoa at the San Paolo following which 19 Genoa players and staff got the infection. Napoli will undergo further testing later Monday. The weekend's Serie A results were as follows: Atalanta-Cagliari 5-2, Parma-Verona and Benevento-Bologna 1-0, Lazio-Inter 1-1 and Milan-Spezia 3-0. Atalanta and Milan are op of the table with nine points from three games, followed by Sassuolo and Inter with seven. Napoli, Verona and Benevento are on six. Juventus is next with four points from two games. Lazio and Roma also have four points, from three matches. Juve are aiming for a record-extending 10th straight scudetto. (ANSA).

