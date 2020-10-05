Soccer: ref declares Juve-Napoli void

ROME, OCT 5 - A referee on Sunday night declared Juventus's home match against Napoli void after the Naples team failed to turn up having been ordered not to travel following a COVID case. It is uncertain whether Juve will be awarded the three points or not. Italian soccer's sporting judge asked for a further probe Monday. On Friday Napoli's Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a club staffer tested positive for COVID-19 after the previous Sunday's 6-0 rout of Genoa at the San Paolo following which 19 Genoa players and staff got the infection. Napoli will undergo further testing later Monday. The weekend's Serie A results were as follows: Atalanta-Cagliari 5-2, Parma-Verona and Benevento-Bologna 1-0, Lazio-Inter 1-1 and Milan-Spezia 3-0. Atalanta and Milan are op of the table with nine points from three games, followed by Sassuolo and Inter with seven. Napoli, Verona and Benevento are on six. Juventus is next with four points from two games. Lazio and Roma also have four points, from three matches. Juve are aiming for a record-extending 10th straight scudetto. (ANSA).