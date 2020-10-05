1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

ROME, OCT 5 - Carla Nespolo, the first female head of the partisans group ANPI, has died at the age of 77, the association said Monday. "She leaves a very deep void in all of ANPI," it said. It said "she led it since November 2017, the first woman president, with great skill, passion, political and cultural intelligence in full regard for the great tradition of authority and heritage of the values and principles of the Resistance that has marked the Association since its birth". Tributes for Nespolo poured in. Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre called her "a woman of strong principles and values". Democratic Party heavyweight Graziano Delrio said her death was "a grave loss for the country". Leftwing Senator and former national anti-mafia chief Piero Grasso said Nespolo had been "a witness to the values of the Italian Constitution". He said "her example will not fade away". Milan's centre-left mayor, Giuseppe Sala, said "arrivederci Carla, Milan embraces you". Nespolo was the first Communist woman from Piedmont to be elected to the Italian parliament. She was also the first ANPI leader not to have taken part in the Resistance, being too young as she was born in 1943. (ANSA).