Lunedì 05 Ottobre 2020 | 13:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

 
ROME
Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

 
ROME
COVID: Lorenzin tests positive for virus

COVID: Lorenzin tests positive for virus

 
ROME
Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

 
ROME
North west mops up after deadly storms

North west mops up after deadly storms

 
ROME
COVID: Start to water polo season put off

COVID: Start to water polo season put off

 
ROME
Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

 
STRASBOURG
Too many domestic abuse shelvings says CoE

Too many domestic abuse shelvings says CoE

 
BRUSSELS
Extending COVID emergency not abuse of power - Conte

Extending COVID emergency not abuse of power - Conte

 
NAPLES
COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

 
VENICE
Venice set for first real MOSE test

Venice set for first real MOSE test

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

Il Bari pareggia con il Teramo: 1-1 nell'esordio al San Nicola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel salento
Salve, 45 profughi da Iraq e Iran soccorsi su barca a vela

Salve, 45 profughi da Iraq e Iran soccorsi su barca a vela

 
Batil provvedimento
Barletta, maxi finanziamento da 750mila euro per rilanciare Canne della Battaglia

Barletta, maxi finanziamento da 750mila euro per rilanciare Canne della Battaglia

 
Brindisi«giallo» risolto
Brindisi, misterioso botto notturno: era un incidente

Brindisi, misterioso botto notturno: era un incidente

 
PotenzaDati regionali
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 28 tamponi positivi su 938 durante il week end

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 28 tamponi positivi su 938 durante il week end

 
Foggiacontrolli della ps
Cerignola, aveva in casa droga, armi e munizioni: arrestato 23enne

Cerignola, aveva in casa droga, armi e munizioni: arrestato 23enne

 
Baripericolo contagio
Bari, positivo al Covid collaboratore ristorante Circolo tennis: chiusa struttura

Bari, positivo al Covid collaboratore ristorante Circolo tennis: chiusa struttura

 
MateraAmministrative 2020
Matera, fotografano proprio voto in cabina: 2 elettori denunciati

Matera, fotografano proprio voto in cabina: 2 elettori denunciati

 
TarantoLa richiesta
Bonifiche Taranto, Pd chiede incontro a nuovo commissario

Bonifiche Taranto, Pd chiede incontro a nuovo commissario

 

i più letti

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Licenziata perché incinta: la barese Ilaria si inventa un nuovo lavoro

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 151 nuovi casi, 97 nel Barese. Analizzati 3486 test

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

In arrivo nuovo decreto anti-Covid: mascherine ovunque e feste private per pochi intimi

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: la scoperta della gravidanza-bis mentre erano a Lecce

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: la scoperta della gravidanza-bis mentre erano a Lecce

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo di mascherina davanti a scuole e luoghi d'attesa all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, obbligo mascherina all'aperto davanti a scuole, locali, e alla Campionaria: l'ordinanza

ROME

Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

Palermo of CDP hails merger plan

Nexi, Sia merge to create European digital pay giant

ROME, OCT 5 - Italian companies Nexi and Sia on Monday announced they were merging to create Europe's biggest digital payment company. The two companies' boards have approved a memorandum of understanding on the merger, sources said. It will create a group worth some 15 billion euros, in sixth spot among companies listed on the Milan bourse behind giants like Enel, Intesa, FCA and Eni, with Unicredit just a small amount ahead.. The head of government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which has a stake in Nexi, voiced satisfaction at the deal. CDP President Fabrizio Palermo called the planned merger "an opportunity for consolidation and growth at an international level". He said "we must safeguard this strategic asset". The deal is expected to be signed by the end of the year. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the merger "will contribute to the digital transition in a decisive ambit like that of electronic payments, guaranteeing more speed, security and transparency for large and small firms, banking institutes, the public administration and citizens, in harmony with the Italian government's commitment to incentivising the transition to cashless payments." The government aims to boost payments by credit card only in a bid to cut tax evasion. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati